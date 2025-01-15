Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

106. Savion Williams WR TCU

After losing Davante Adams to the New York Jets the Raiders turned to Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers to be the focal points of their passing attacks. Bowers operated in the middle of the field with great success and Meyers continued to be a versatile weapon deployed all over the field.

With Tre Tucker adding a speed element, the Raiders were missing a big body on the outside that could make contested catches and be a red zone threat. In steps Savion Williams out of TCU who the Raiders select here with the 106th overall pick. Williams is a load at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and is just five pounds lighter than Bowers who bullied defenders this season.

The TCU star is a physical marvel who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and improved every year with the Horned Frogs. His receiving numbers won’t blow anyone away as he finished the 2024 season with 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns but he also rushed 51 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns.

He is a versatile weapon that can be utilized all over the field and is a great run after the catch threat as well. Williams is not an elite route runner and will take some polish but he has the tools to excel at the NFL level with the right coaching and team around him.