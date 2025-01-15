Raiders 5-round mock draft: Star CB & dynamic QB head to Vegas

142. Joshua Gray OG Oregon State

The Raiders found two starters on the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft in Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze but you always need more talent in that position group. In steps the versatile and talented Joshua Gray out of Oregon State who can play multiple positions on the offensive line.

Gray measures in at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds but has great athleticism that he will surely display once combine and pro day season rolls around. He primarily played left tackle for the Beavers but projects more as an interior lineman at the NFL level where he can use his mean streak and athleticism against bigger defensive tackles.

The concerns about Gray are more about his potential weaknesses at tackle because of his size and lack of what scouts call “ideal length”. These same traits are not as important in the interior where he can beat guys up in a phone booth instead of dancing with them in open space. The Raiders would do well to continue to add depth to the offensive line and a guy like Gray is a great start.