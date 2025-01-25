Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

The Las Vegas Raiders finally made a move this offseason to address some of the holes at the top of the organization. They were reportedly in the makes for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the new head coach but he ultimately chose Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears instead.

The Raiders hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Ppytek to be the new general manager in Las Vegas. Spytek was a teammate of Tom Brady at Michigan and was a big part of bringing Brady to Tampa after he left New England. The pair have a long history together and this further cements the idea that Brady is running the football show in Las Vegas.

From what we know about Spytek’s time at Tampa, they seemed to prefer bringing in veteran QBs rather than rolling the dice with a rookie. Tampa also prioritized a strong defensive line and was not afraid to use early-round picks on stud running backs like Bucky Irving. With that in mind let’s dive into the first mock draft of the John Spytek era.