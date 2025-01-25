Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

217. Chase Lundt OL UConn

The Raiders may have their right tackle of the future in DJ Glaze but there is a need for depth at the position so why not gamble on someone with elite physical tools and a great foundation? This is where Chase Lundt out of UConn comes in as we use a sixth-round pick on the massive offensive lineman.

Lundt measures in at 6-foot-8 and 305 pounds and was a multi-year starter for the Huskies at right tackle. He will need to bulk up to hold up against NFL pass rushers but he has the frame to do so and has great lateral agility for a guy his size. He can step in immediately as a swing tackle and could be an asset in field goal block situations thanks to his height and wingspan.

Because of his leaner frame at this point, he will take some time to develop into an NFL-ready lineman but he has already progressed from a two-star recruit to one of the better linemen in the ACC. He has a ton of experience with almost 3,000 snaps under his belt and is a great developmental prospect at this point in the draft.