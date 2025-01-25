Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

6. Mason Graham DT Michigan

Because of the Michigan connection, many folks have already circled cornerback Will Johnson as the pick for the Raiders with the sixth overall selection. Johnson is a great player but Spytek will look at his time in Tampa and remember how important Vita Vea was to their defense and opt for another Michigan star in Mason Graham.

Graham is a powerfully built defensive tackle who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds. He is not quite as stout as Vea who is listed at a whopping 346lbs but he brings the same level of physicality to the position. The Anaheim, California, native has a wrestling background and he shows that off with elite hand placement and leverage when attacking double teams and throwing offensive linemen around.

The Wolverines star was a key piece of the national title team in 2024 and looks like an immediate starter alongside Christian Wilkins in the interior defensive line. Imagining a defensive line that features that pair and Maxx Crosby is enough to cover up any other deficiencies this Raiders defense might have on the back end.

All three guys could be worthy of commanding double teams and could wreak havoc on offensive backfields. Graham’s leadership and toughness could help elevate this defense even further and he fits any scheme the Raiders choose to run as the DC position is still vacant.