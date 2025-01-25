Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

37. Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama

With starting linebacker Divine Deablo currently a free agent, the Raiders have a big need at the position alongside star linebacker Robert Spillane. Deablo is a great athlete and in this mock draft, we select another freakish athlete in Jihaad Campbell with the 39th overall pick.

The Alabama star measures in at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds and his last recorded 40-yard dash time was 4.52, putting him in the 92nd percentile for the linebacker position. He is a versatile defender who can line up at either of the outside linebacker slots and brings a pass rush element to the game as well. In his two seasons as a starter for the Crimson Tide, he racked up 180 tackles, 6 sacks, and 16 tackles for loss.

There are some concerns about Campbell being a tweener but in today’s NFL, you need athletic linebackers that can make plays from sideline to sideline. He will need to refine some of his pass rushing tools if he is utilized in such a way but there are few weaknesses in his game as a stand-up linebacker. The combo of Spillane and Campbell could very well be the best in the AFC West in a few years.