Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

73. Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State

If the world didn’t know who Quinshon Judkins was before the College Football Playoff, they certainly know who he is now. The Ohio State star had five total touchdowns in the semifinals and was the star of the title game with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Buckeyes dominated Notre Dame.

Judkins was a star at Ole Miss and was the best back in the SEC in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2024. He shared the backfield with Treveyon Henderson but still put up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games for the Buckeyes.

The Alabama native has the prototypical build for a running back at 6-foot and 220 pounds and routinely ran through and past the best defenses in college football. He can step in immediately and be the Raiders bell cow back as they will surely need to prioritize the position this offseason. There are several great running back prospects in this year’s draft class and Judkins is among the best.