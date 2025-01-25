Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

108. Tory Horton WR Colorado State

The Raiders have a clear need at the wide receiver position and while they may opt for veterans to fill out the roles, it makes sense to take a chance on a young receiver as well. Wide receiver Tory Horton out of Colorado State is a versatile receiver who can line up outside or in the slot comma and brings some juice as a punt returner as well.

Horton is a slim receiver at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds but he has great speed for the position with a 4.43 40-yard dash and was one of the more productive receivers in college football in his first two seasons at CSU. He only played in six games in an injury-shortened 2024 season but before that had well over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and 2023.

There are some concerns about his lean build but we have seen the likes of Jameson Williams and Devonta Smith thrive in the NFL despite their slimmer builds. This isn’t to suggest that Horton is on their level and he will need to bulk up a bit but his combination of height and speed can make up for that. He would give Will Howard another outside threat and could help round out a solid group of weapons for the young quarterback.