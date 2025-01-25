Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

143. Daylen Everette CB Georgia

After three picks on offense, we turn our focus back to the defense and the goal of finding a shutdown corner in the 2025 NFL draft. So with the 145th overall selection, we select Daylen Everette out of Georgia. Everette measures in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds and could end up being one of the fastest players in the 2025 class with the last recorded 40-yard dash of 4.34 seconds.

The Georgia star has good size for the position and his speed allows him to run with even the fastest receivers in the NFL. With his combination of athleticism and production at a high level it’s a wonder why he is considered a mid-round draft pick rather than one of the top prospects but some of that has to do with technique issues. Scouts worry about his stiffness at times and believe he can be overly aggressive at times but these are both issues that can be ironed out with proper coaching.

The Raiders have solid cornerbacks in Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones but will need to focus on the position through veterans. An intriguing prospect like Everette is someone you can bet on with a fourth-round pick. He has the elite athletic ability you need in a top-level defensive back and can develop into a starter with some refinement.