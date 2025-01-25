Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

185. Billy Bowman S Oklahoma

As of now, the Raiders' two starters at safety in Week 1, Marcus Epps and Tre'von Moehrig, are unrestricted free agents so there is a massive need at the position. The hope is that they bring Moehrig back as he continues to show improvement but there is a need at depth at free safety. This is where Billy Bowman from the University of Oklahoma steps in as an understudy to Moehrig.

Bowman is an undersized player at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds but he brings elite athleticism with a 4.38 40-yard dash and an aggression of a much bigger man. He was a great playmaker for the Sooners with 11 interceptions and 170 tackles in three seasons as a starter. 2023 was his breakout year as he notched six picks and led the nation in interception return yardage on his way to being named First Team All-Big 12.

The obvious concern is his size but he has fluid hips and can run with any receiver in the NFL. He can cover from sideline to sideline with his elite speed but will need to work on his discipline and the mental side of the game. Bowman is a great developmental prospect who can make his money on special teams before taking on a bigger role on defense.