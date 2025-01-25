Raiders 7-round mock draft: DL gets a major boost

213. Hayden Conner OG Texas

We definitely didn't forget about the big guys on the offensive line but thankfully this is not a massive need for the Raiders at this time. If the team chooses to move Jackson Powers-Johnson to center at full time there may be a need at offensive guard and that is where Hayden Conner out of Texas comes in.

Conner is a powerfully built lineman at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds and was a full-time starter on the Texas teams that made deeps run in the CFP the past few seasons. He is an elite pass protector with great feet and has solid mobility when pulling and blocking out in space.

Scouts note that he can tend to be overaggressive in run blocking and can lose balance as a result but this can be worked on as he develops behind Andre James or whoever the Raiders start at left guard. He will also need to get stronger as his play strength is not quite NFL level just yet but he can step in immediately if needed and hold his own.