Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

214. Jaishawn Barham LB Michigan

Two of the Raiders' starting linebackers in Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are set to become free agents this offseason so this could suddenly from a position of strength to one of major need. We hope that they bring back at least one of the pair and if they do, the Raiders will look to free agency and the draft to fill the position.

This is where Jaishawn Barham out of Michigan comes in as one of the more athletic linebackers in this year's draft class. Measuring in at 6-3 and 248lbs with a 4.55 40, Barham has great size for the position and plenty of speed that he utilized all over the fields for Maryland before transferring to Michigan in 2024.

Barham is a sure tackler who is not afraid of contact and has the size to bring plenty of pop when bringing down opposing ballcarriers. He tends to react slowly to misdirection but that can be attributed to his relative inexperience at the position as he has played less than 40 games at the college level. The Michigan star brings plenty of athleticism and versatility to the position and could be a great fit in the Raiders' defense.