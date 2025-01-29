Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

218. Barryn Sorrell EDGE Texas

We round out the defensive picks in this mock draft with another talented linebacker and EDGE defender in Texas’s Barryn Sorrell. The Longhorns star measures in at 6-4 and 260lbs which makes him more suited as a pass rusher than a stand-up linebacker at the NFL level.

Sorrell recorded 15.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons at Texas and was one of their most productive players with 11 tackles for loss in 2024. He is a bit of a tweener and that explains his lower draft stock but he makes up for it with relentless energy and motor.

We can see Sorrell contributing immediately as a situational pass rusher while also being able to play off-ball linebacker in a 4-3 front. He has great physical tools and his effort is enough to make him an intriguing prospect at this late point in the draft.