Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

224. Nick Nash WR San Jose State

We end the draft by picking one of the more intriguing players in the 2025 draft class in San Jose State’s Nick Nash. Nash is relatively undersized at 6-1 and 184lbs but his story and development from quarterback to the leading wide receiver in college football is remarkable.

Nash has been at SJSU since 2019 and played QB until he made the switch to WR in 2022 but he exploded in 2024 with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led all NCAA receivers in yards and touchdown receptions despite being a late bloomer at the position. There is a long history of former college QBs becoming exceptional receivers at the NFL level, including Las Vegas’s Jakobi Meyers, and Nash could be the latest.

The California native is still developing as a receiver especially when it comes to the technical aspect of the position but he has great football IQ from his time as a QB. He could be utilized in a number of trick plays and just has a knack for getting open. This is the type of player that you can afford to gamble on late in the draft and he could pay off in a major way.