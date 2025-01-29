Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

9. Malaki Starks S Georgia – Trade with New Orleans for Pick 6

We start the mock draft off by trading down with a familiar team in the New Orleans Saints who send the Raiders pick nine and 40 in exchange for the sixth overall pick. Having missed out on the top two QBs we decide to focus on defense and get the best defensive back available at this point in Malaki Starks.

The Georgia star measures in at 6-1 and 205lbs and his last recorded 40 time is a blazing 4.35. He is considered the most pro ready of the safety prospects and would slot in nicely next to Trevon Moehrig who is still a free agent but we hope the Raiders make the right move and bring back their homegrown star.

Starks is an excellent run defender and one of the most sure tacklers in college football despite his smaller stature. He packs a punch with his 205lbs and has the speed necessary to cover any receiver in the league. Leadership comes naturally to him and he could be the tone-setter we are looking for in the spine of the Raiders defense. Think of him as the next Earl Thomas but without the personal issues.