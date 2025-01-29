Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

37. Jalen Milroe QB Alabama

After starting the draft off with a defensive star we turn back to the offensive side of the ball and get a mobile QB with all of the physical tools you need in the modern NFL. We know Pete Carroll loves a QB with wheels and his commitment to the run game would extend to the QB position.

Milroe is not a perfect prospect but he has shown plenty of potential at the highest level of the game and took the Crimson Tide to the CFP in 2023 before losing to the eventual champions in Michigan. He is solidly built at 6-2 and 225lbs and his 4.60 40 is enough to keep defenses always guessing.

The Texas native finished the 2024 season with 2,400 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 INTs along with 726 rushing yards and an incredible 20 touchdowns. He will need to work on his touch and accuracy and may not be ready to start in Week 1 but will bring some much-needed dynamism to the position for the Raiders. We may see the Raiders bring in another veteran QB (Russell Wilson anyone?) to help Milroe along in his development before he is ready to take the reins.