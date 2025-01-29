Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

68. TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State

Our last two mock drafts had the Raiders drafting Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State and this time around we pick his backfield running mate TreVeyon Henderson instead. Henderson is as dynamic as they come with a 4.39 40 and has enough size to hold up for a long season at 5-10 and 208lbs.

The Virginia native has two 1,000+ yard seasons under his belt for the Buckeyes and finished his senior year with 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 144 carries. He is a patient and explosive back that can break games open with any touch thanks to his incredible speed.

There are some injury concerns but he has 47 starts for the Buckeyes over 4 years and was one of their best players during the National Championship run in 2024. He is not the power back that Judkins is and won’t break tackles as consistently but has the athleticism to run away from most defenders rather than running them over. The Raiders would likely look to pair him with a power back for short-yardage situations but he looks like an immediate star on the right team.