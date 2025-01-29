Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

73. Darien Porter CB Iowa State

We turn our focus back to the defense and use the 3rd round pick received from the New York Jets in the Davante Adams trade to grab one of the better cornerbacks in the class. Darien Porter out of Iowa State is a rangy 6-4 and 200lbs and has excellent speed with a 4.38 40.

Porter has the length that scouts dream of and reminds us, at least physically, of Richard Sherman who thrived under Pete Carroll’s tutelage. His size and length allow him to hold up against physical receivers and tight ends and his speed allows him to run with anyone. He spent 6 years at Iowa State with 63 games under his belt and that experience pays off with his ability to anticipate routes and read offenses.

That same size can be a detriment when trying to match up with the shiftier receivers in the NFL but that is less of a concern when he is deployed as an outside corner. We can see him challenge both Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones for one of the starting outside CB roles and can contribute immediately on special teams as well.