Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

107. Ty Robinson DL Nebraska

You can never have too many defensive linemen and it helps to have guys that can line up all over a defensive front. Ty Robinson out of Nebraska fits that bill as the 6-6 310lb stud who has loads of experience and was a boxscore stuffer for the Cornhuskers.

In 2024 Robinson logged 37 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 4 passes defended while lining up anywhere from the 0-tech to out wide in the 5-tech. This versatility makes him a defensive coordinator’s best friend as he can be deployed in any number of packages and schemes.

The 6-6 frame also allows him to disrupt passing lanes with his length even if he doesn’t get home to the QB. That same height can be a detriment at times as he struggles with consistent pad level but that improvement can come with time and coaching. Robinson is exactly the type of player you look for in the middle rounds thanks to his combination of experience and versatility.