Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

144. Jabbar Muhammad CB Oregon

Speaking of experienced defenders, we now head back to the defensive backfield and look to shore up a unit that has several free agents who have yet to resign. We use the 144th overall pick on an accomplished cornerback in Oregon’s Jabbar Muhammad to potentially back up the outside corner role or take on a new position as a slot/nickel corner.

Muhammad is a smaller corner at 5-10 and 185lbs but uses his athleticism well to make tackles in space and keep up with shiftier receivers. Despite his size, he is a willing tackler and is not afraid to stick his nose in against more physical players. He started his career at Oklahoma State before making a CFP run with the Washington Huskies and finished his career with the Oregon Ducks.

The Texas native has plenty of experience with 60 games and over 2900 snaps under his belt and that can be a major help in getting him pro-ready. He has great ball skills with 4 picks and 37 pass breakups over the past 3 years and has been exposed to the highest level of competition in college football. While his measurables are not ideal he has a lot of traits you look for in a late-round pick and a competitiveness that exceeds his stature.