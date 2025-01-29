Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trade down lands Vegas top DB

185. Jaeden Roberts OG Alabama

The Raiders offensive line was one of the team’s strengths especially late in the season as Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze came into their own as starters. The unit is still in need of some depth and Jaeden Roberts out of Alabama is a great immediate fit along the interior line.

Powerfully built at 6-5 and 310lbs, Roberts is NFL-ready from a size perspective and would immediately bring size and toughness to the Raiders unit. Roberts is praised by scouts for his toughness and mean streak and would fit nicely in that regard next to Powers-Johnson if he is moved to center full-time.

The concerns on Roberts are his lack of experience with only one season as a full-time starter but that gives the Raiders time to develop him into a legitimate starter at the NFL level. Las Vegas struggled mightily in the run game last year and bringing size and toughness to the offensive line should be a major priority.