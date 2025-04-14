Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: A new star running back and talented wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially decided to pull the plug on the Antonio Pierce era, choosing to bring in a new head coach in Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll and a new general manager in former Buccaneers executive John Spytek. The 2025 NFL Draft is their first big chance to remake this roster.

The Raiders need to completely overhaul their backfield after such a poor showing last year, all while the perpetually understaffed wide receiver and cornerback rooms are needed to compete in what has become a very competitive AFC West picture.

If Las Vegas has their eyes set on disrupting the balance of power in the AFC West, they need to take heed of the plan of attack outlined in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft. It won't fix all of their issues but it does address their biggest ones while still finding great value in the middle rounds.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

While not all Raiders fans might be excited about the idea of taking a running back this high in the Draft, Jeanty is the type of rare prospect that warrants such a high selection. In Carroll’s explosive Chip Kelly-led offense, Jeanty could be in line for multiple 1,000-yard seasons right off the bat.

Jeanty nearly broke Barry Sanders' single-season college rushing record on the back of some of the best ball-carrier vision, tackle-breaking ability, and power in between the tackles of any running back prospect in years. Jeanty might be the safest offensive player in this class, and Las Vegas will feed him carries early in his career.

Round 2, Pick 37: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Burden's stock has taken a bit of a dip in recent weeks, as there have been some questions emerging related to just how much of his production came off pre-determined throws and screens. Some team will be willing to take the plunge with an elite athlete like Burden early in the second round.

Las Vegas can see that Burden is a deadly playmaker with the ball in his hands, and his speed is so exceptional that there is potential for him to be used as a vertical threat. Kelly has had success with receivers like Burden in his past, and the ceiling for this former 5-star recruit is sky high in the right offense.

Round 3, Pick 68: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Thomas might slide a bit due to his 4.6 speed making some wonder about how he will hold up against speedier receivers in the NFL. The Raiders should be overjoyed if he falls to them, as Thomas' long arms and physicality at the line of scrimmage are traits Carroll demands from his cornerbacks.

Round 4, Pick 108: Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU

Jones is a pure right tackle who was overshadowed by teammate and projected Top 10 pick Will Campbell in college. The Raiders likely took notice of hos physical gifts and solid tape against SEC competition, all of which could earn him status as a high-end backup and fringe starter if he works on his technique.

Round 5, Pick 143: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky

With Divine Deablo leaving for the Atlanta Falcons and Robert Spillaine having bolted for the New England Patriots in free agency, some more depth at this position is a necessity. Dumas-Johnson carries starter potential by his second season, as he is a thick two-down thumper who should be able to sift through blockers and make plays in the pros.

Round 6, Pick 180: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

The recently extended Geno Smith and backup Aidan O'Connell give the Raiders a functional quarterback room, but there's no harm in taking a developmental dart throw. While limited athletically, McCord has shown off some special downfield accuracy,

Round 6, Pick 213: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Prather may be viewed as an inferior prospect when compared to teammate Tai Felton, but he could still emerge as a solid WR4 in the pros. With the size needed to be a red zone target and some tremendous highlight-reel catches to his name, Prather could be quite a steal in this range.

Round 6, Pick 215: Joshua Gray, IOL, Oregon State

Gray may not be the biggest or most physical guard in the world, but he has consistently tested out as one of the best interior offensive linemen in this class from an athletic perspective. Why not roll the dice at this point?

Round 7, Pick 222: Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas

Jackson never developed the breakaway speed that would have made him a prized NFL Draft prospect. but Carroll seems like the perfect coach to milk whatever talent is left out of a 6-2, 230-pound sledgehammer who could be great in short-yardage situations.