Raiders add award-winning defender at No. 6 in seven-round NFL mock draft

108. CJ West | DT Indiana

Unfortunately, Mason Graham was gone before the Raiders picked at No. 6 overall, but Las Vegas could still use a run-stuffer in their DT rotation. C.J. West out of Indiana adds a lot of the same traits as Graham but with more beef.

At 6-1 and 317 pounds, West is one of the best against the run n this class, combining strength, explosiveness, and a nonstop motor. He primarily lined up at nose tackle in college, but he also offers some pass rushing ability. West had three sacks in 2024 and posted an impressive 4.95 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

111. Donte Thornton | WR Tennessee - Acquired Via Trade with Miami



The Raiders need multiple wide receivers. After Jakobi Myers and Tre Tucker, there isn't much more talent on the depth chart. As previously noted, Horton has upside and the ability to be moved around the field, but the Raiders still lack a true X receiver and could use another field-stretcher.

Thornton doesn't just offer that, but might be the scariest deep threat with the most potential in the entire draft. Thornton is 6'5, 205 pounds and his 4.30 40-yard dash is a combine record for receivers over 6'3. He also has good play strength and has shown he can play through press and physicality. He will be used in a DK Metcalf role, especially early on, using his size and speed to threaten defenders deep to open up the rest of the field.

Geno Smith has been one of the more prolific deep ball throwers over the past few years, so giving him a true vertical target was a priority.

143. Elijah Roberts | DL SMU



If Roberts falls to No. 143, John Spytek would be cuffed and sent to jail for robbery. Not only was Roberts a productive player over his final two seasons at SMU, the former four-star recruit offers the size (6'4 285 pounds) and athleticism to play in multiple fronts.

After having 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons, Roberts can fill the third defensive end role left by trading Tyree Wilson, and can slide inside on passing downs. Patrick Graham loves players he can move around the line.

Roberts' 4.78 40-yard dash would have been among the top of all interior defensive lineman. He can immediately contribute in the rotation and eventually become a starter. He has a similar profile to former Eagles star, and current Patriot Milton Williams, who just helped Philly win a Super Bowl.