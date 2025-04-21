Raiders add award-winning defender at No. 6 in seven-round NFL mock draft

173. Luke Kandra | OG Cincinnati

While attacking the offensive line earlier would have been preferred, the value without reaching just wasn't there until now. Kandra is scheme versatile with the agility to play in zone blocking schemes and the power to play in gap. He is a very technical and experienced lineman who isn't being talked about enough. He has tools to be a starting guard in the league. Landing him all the way at No. 173 is fantastic value.

179. Nick Martin | LB Oklahoma State

Martin is a small linebacker, at 5-11 and 221 pounds, and missed most of 2024 with a knee injury, which is why he's here. On the other hand, he is one of the best athletes at the position, one of the best in coverage, and was one of the most productive LBs in 2023.

Martin plays like he's shot out of a cannon and is also one of the best blitzers and QB spy's in the draft. He is a high energy player with a red hot motor who doesn't take plays off. Pete Carroll would absolutely love to add him to the roster.

215. Thomas Fidone II | TE Nebraska

After trading Michael Mayer, TE2 became a need. The Raiders need a back up tight end who can block but also has the ability to be a receiving threat. Enter Fidone, who looked excellent in drills at the Combine and has the frame to add more mass. The Nebraska offense did not use him enough, but he flashed talent as a receiving option and is one of the better blocking TE's in the draft. This is a fourth or fifth-round player, so landing him at 215 is great value.

That wraps up my draft. While the Raiders weren't able to draft a developmental quarterback or offensive tackle, those needs were addressed in trades. Levis as a starter would be less than ideal, but sitting behind Smith and competing with O'Connell for a couple years could help him develop.

Penning, meanwhile, had his best year as a tackle in 2024. He would be the Raiders' swing tackle this year and the heir apparent to Kolton Miller.