The Las Vegas Raiders have held USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium for the last several years. This event has allowed active-duty military members to participate in NFL combine-style drills with various Raiders players in attendance.

This year, the team hosted 30 military members from the Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases on Tuesday, November 25. Instead of holding the event at the team's stadium, however, Las Vegas welcomed the members into Raiders HQ at the Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Members were divided into six groups of five for drills that included a 40-yard dash, a pass-catching gauntlet, a three-cone drill, a broad jump and a throwing distance competition. Members of the group with the highest total score each received 2 tickets to Week 18's Raiders-Chiefs game in Las Vegas.

Raiders host USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp at Team HQ in Henderson, NV

Not only were these military members welcomed with open arms into the team's facility, but they were also treated to appearances from current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner.

Former Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, also helped out with the event alongside O'Connell and Wagner. O'Connell manned the throwing competition, Wagner helped out with the three-cone drill, and McFadden coached the 40-yard dash.

McFadden joked with Just Blog Baby about his current 40-yard dash time, stating that he has not run one since he recorded a 4.33 back at the 2008 NFL Combine. So, if anyone asks him, he'll give them that same answer.

O'Connell, Wagner and McFadden all took turns meeting with various military personnel and members of USAA, taking time to chat and take pictures. USAA military affairs representative Eric Johnson talked about how important the event was.

"This experience is about showing our appreciation for the service and the sacrifice that you all make every day." USAA military affairs rep Eric Johnson

This event was intended to represent the evolution of authentic military appreciation events that USAA and the Raiders have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the local military community, bringing our military closer to a game they love.