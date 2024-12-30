Raiders among 'most aggressive' teams scouting QBs: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders' recent two-game winning streak threw a serious wrench in their plans to add a quarterback in the draft. The team was recently in position to have the No. 1 pick but has fallen all the way down to No. 8, per Tankathon.

However, that's not going to stop the Raiders from closely scouting the 2025 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there may only be one other team as heavily interested in drafting a quarterback early.

"For what it’s worth, the Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are easily the most aggressive teams on the draft quarterback trail—both had high-level execs at the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where Miami’s Cam Ward played, and the Alamo Bowl, where Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders wrapped up his college career," Breer wrote.

Sanders and Ward are considered the top two quarterback prospects in the draft. If the Raiders and Giants are the only teams really considering using top-10 picks on quarterbacks, that could be good news for Las Vegas.

Trading up could be very costly but that price goes down if there aren't a bunch of teams vying for quarterbacks early in the draft. For now, it remains to be seen which quarterback the Raiders might prefer.

They've been heavily linked to Shedeur Sanders but he's been flirting with the Giants. New York currently has the higher draft pick. Time will tell what the Raiders do but it doesn't sound like they're giving up on the idea of drafting a quarterback.