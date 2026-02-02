Raiders and free agent who is set to cash in nicely feel like perfect match

The Las Vegas Raiders had a myriad of problems over the course of a 3-14 campaign. But what Jakobi Meyers accomplished after being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars stood out in its own way, and the Raiders subsequently learned that Tre Tucker is not a true No. 1 wide receiver.

With quarterback Fernando Mendoza presumed to be coming to Las Vegas via the first overall pick in April's draft, the Raiders must surround him with the proper level of offensive talent. Luckily, ample draft capital and salary cap space will equip them to do so.

Tight end Brock Bowers is the top target in the Raiders' passing game. But while a new coaching staff will hopefully be able to get more out of Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. in Year 2, the wide receiver depth chart has enough question marks to need some level of attention this offseason.

Raiders easily matched with free agent who should be on their radar

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently matched each NFL team with one looming 2026 free agent that they should pursue. For the Raiders, he chose veteran Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce.

"The 25-year-old registered the best year of his career at the perfect time, recording an 81.0 PFF receiving grade along with 2.10 yards per route run and a 113.7 passer rating when targeted. His career 96.3 deep receiving grade is ninth since 2022 and would dovetail nicely with the deep ball prowess of anticipated rookie Fernando Mendoza," Locker wrote. "Las Vegas needs significantly more weapons in its receiving room, and adding Pierce would form a strong offensive nucleus next toBrock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty."

This season, Pierce became the first player since Willie "Flipper" Anderson (1989 and 1990) to lead the league in yards per catch in back-to-back seasons. But this year was a little different, as Pierce had just one dropped pass on his way to topping 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

Coming off that breakthrough, Pierce has a lofty place in just about any free agent ranking one can find. The Colts would surely like to re-sign Pierce, but he is expected to explore the open market, as he should, and he is in line to get an eye-opening contract.

With a mismatch-enducing size at 6-foot-3, and a great level of speed that the Colts have not been able to fully flesh out, it will be interesting to see if a new team can evolve his role beyond being a high-ADOT perimeter receiver.

The Raiders can pay Pierce handsomely and give him a more diverse role that could make him a legit No. 1 wide receiver. Pierce should be on their free agency radar, within the priority of bolstering the offensive weapons around their presumed incoming quarterback via the first pick in the draft.