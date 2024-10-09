Raiders announce change at quarterback
By Levi Dombro
A change was needed, and a change is coming.
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced in his presser on Wednesday morning that the team was benching Gardner Minshew and will instead roll with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback going forward.
This decision is not necessarily a shock to those who follow the team closely, but it is an impactful one.
Las Vegas has only averaged 19.2 points per game in the first quarter of the 2024 season, and a handful of those scores have come in garbage time. What Minshew put on display through five games was not enough for the team to justify keeping him under center.
O'Connell will once again take the reins and attempt to save the Raiders season, as he did last year under the guidance of Antonio Pierce.
Once again, Pierce turns to the Purdue product for a jolt to the team's offensive production.
Last season, O'Connell was 5-5 as the starter, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 62.1% of his passes and led the team on one game-winning drive against the Jets.
In his two brief appearances this season, he has completed 59.4% for 176 yards and one touchdown, to pair with one interception.
Luke Getsy and Minshew were clearly not a great match, so the hope is that now he and O'Connell can build a rapport and take this team to new heights.
O'Connell took plenty of reps with the first team this offseason during the quarterback battle with Minshew, so he should already be well-acquainted with the offensive weapons that the Raiders have.
The Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:05 PST in Allegiant Stadium.
Let's hope the sophomore quarterback is ready.