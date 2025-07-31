Raiders answer fans' prayers with long-awaited contract extension

For so many years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been a land of constant change. No head coach, no general manager and no quarterback have remained with the Silver and Black for more than a handful of seasons before they were gone, and the franchise was forced to start over.

It's only been five seasons since the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas, and just four total players remain from their days in Oakland. These players are Maxx Crosby, A.J. Cole, Kolton Miller and Daniel Carlson.

The former two have already received contract extensions that keep them tied to Las Vegas for the next several years. The latter two were still awaiting their rightful extensions, but on Wednesday evening, the team locked in the longest-tenured player in the building.

Raiders extend Kolton Miller with three-year, $66 million deal

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke the news that the Raiders and longtime starting left tackle Kolton Miller reached an agreement on a three-year deal that will be worth up to $66 million. The two sides also agreed that $42.5 million of it will be guaranteed.

Miller was a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was the first pick of Jon Gruden's second tenure with the Silver and Black, which should put in perspective just how long Miller has been a Raider.

Over the last seven seasons, Miller has missed just seven games, playing in 109 contests and nearly 7,000 snaps with the team. He's played through numerous injuries, blocked for countless quarterbacks and running backs and made his mark no matter what coaching staff was in place.

RELATED: Broncos go off the rails with Courtland Sutton extension that defies logic

This extension comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Chargers signing Rashawn Slater to a deal worth $28.5 million on average, and the Indianapolis Colts signing Bernhard Raimann to a $25 million annual salary.

Miller is now tied for being the 11th-highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL with Jordan Mailata and Zach Tom. This places him just behind Jake Matthews and Andrew Thomas, but just ahead of Garrett Bolles, Dan Moore Jr. and Dion Dawkins.

Just a few months ago, it was reported that Miller was unhappy and planned to hold out of the team's offseason program. Now, the star left tackle in locked in with the franchise for the next four seasons and could very well end his career just how he started it: with the Silver and Black.

More Raiders news