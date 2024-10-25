Raiders' Antonio Pierce reveals good news on Jakobi Meyers
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders not only lost Davante Adams recently, but they've also been without Jakobi Meyers for back-to-back games as he recovers from an ankle injury. Meyers is the No. 1 wide receiver now that Adams is gone and the passing offense has been atrocious without him.
Meyers returned to practice this week, which was a sign he's coming back but then he took the day off again on Thursday. Luckily, that was just a precaution. Head coach Antonio Pierce revealed that Meyers is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.
The Raiders offense scored 15 or fewer points in each of the last two games and Meyers' absense certainly played a role in the struggles. He's the team's best wide receiver and the team's quarterbacks haven't been able to move the ball.
Tight end Brock Bowers has been the only pass catcher who has been consistently catching the ball. Meyers will not get a chance to prove that he should be the Raiders' WR1 going forward.
If Las Vegas' offense struggles again and gets blown out by the Chiefs, the team could consider trading Meyers but they need him to play well to help his value. Regardless, it's good news that the team is getting him back.
Many are ready for the Raiders to throw in the towel on the season but a win against the Chiefs could be a major turning point. Another loss would drop them to 2-6 and essentially kill any hopes for a turnaround.
That may be the best direction for the team as they need a quarterback but Meyers could still be auditioning for a contract extension. Next year will be the final year of his contract and the Raiders could choose to pay him instead of trying to replace Adams in free agency.