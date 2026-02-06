Raiders apparently make coaching staff changes before expected Klint Kubiak hire

The Las Vegas Raiders made an ill-advised decision hiring Pete Carroll last offseason. Of course, he wasn't the franchise's first choice, but he and his coaching staff led a disastrous 3-14 season for the Raiders, which culminated in the organization landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Several coaches got the axe during the season, notably offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Jim McMahon. But with Carroll now ousted, it wasn't going to be long until Las Vegas started to boot some other assistants out of the building.

John Spytek made it very clear that, at least initially, every assistant was still under contract with the Raiders after Carroll's firing. But with Klint Kubiak expected to take the reins in Las Vegas after Super Bowl LX, the team's new coach is likely to bring in his own staff.

In anticipation of that, the Silver and Black seemingly got rid of the majority of their coaching staff from last season.

Raiders have apparently made coaching staff changes ahead of anticipated Klint Kubiak hire

Based on the updated coaching staff now visible on Raiders.com, Las Vegas has apparently parted ways with the following coaches:

Greg Olson, QB coach/Interim OC

Nate Carroll, Asst. QB coach

Brennan Carroll, OL coach/Run game coordinator

Chris Beatty, WR coach

Andy Dickerson, Asst. OL coach

Kyle Fuller, Quality control

Joe Philbin, Senior offensive assistant

John Glenn, ILB coach

Tyrone McKenzie, Asst. LB coach

Marcus Robertson, DB coach

Beyah Rasool, Asst. DB coach

Kade Rannings, Asst. ST coordinator

Raider Nation has to be happy about the departure of Brennan and Nate Carroll, in particular, as they drew tons of criticism during the season. With their father gone, there was never a chance that they'd stay, but fans are likely glad to see it in writing here.

It should be noted that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has already accepted the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and, although still listed on the website, interim special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II has also joined the Steelers' staff.

RELATED: Adam Schefter just changed his tune and painted bright future for Raiders

While that is now a lot of men out of a job, the Raiders did keep a handful of coaches around:

Deland McCullough, RB coach

Luke Steckel, TE coach

Rob Leonard, DL coach/Run game coordinator

Connor McQueen, Offensive QC

Kenyon Jackson, Asst. DL coach

Rip Rowan, Defensive assistant

Joe Woods, DB coach/Passing game coordinator

Keeping McCullough, Steckel and Leonard in the building, at least for now, is a smart move by Spytek. McCullough is up for the Kansas City Chiefs' RB coach job, but each of the aforementioned three coaches is worthy of a spot on Kubiak's staff, whether he ultimately decides to keep them or not.

Change is coming to Las Vegas in droves this offseason. Parting ways with this many coaches is seemingly the first step in a long process to turn this once-great franchise back into a winner.