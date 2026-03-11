Raiders are facing a harsh deadline on their looming Maxx Crosby decision

It's beginning to feel like the Las Vegas Raiders aren't allowed to operate without drama. Four days after finally agreeing to trade Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, the deal was called off.

While Baltimore failed Crosby's physical, it has become increasingly clear that there was something more at play. Fortunately, the move will not impact the Raiders' initial free agent haul, which has drawn plenty of praise.

There is still plenty to be determined regarding the five-time Pro Bowler's future; however, he is back in Las Vegas for the time being. The Raiders and Crosby now also have to deal with a quickly approaching deadline if they hope to pivot to a new deal.

Raiders fans could have a final Maxx Crosby resolution by Friday

Crosby has been the face of the Raiders' defense for virtually his entire seven-year career. While he has never been surrounded by much talent and often faces double and even triple teams, he has constantly produced at an elite level.

Despite his love for the franchise and fanbase, his desire to win and the organization's need to rebuild ultimately led to the sides agreeing to find him a new home. After the Ravens backed out of the deal, however, Crosby is back in Las Vegas, until further notice.

Naturally, teams have already begun inquiring about the cost to acquire him, while Raiders general manager John Spytek is reportedly not budging on his asking price of two first-round picks. While the situation has dragged on for several months, a resolution on his future should be reached in the coming days.

The two-time All-Pro's $29 million salary for 2027 will become fully guaranteed on Friday, the third day of the new league year. If Las Vegas is unable to find a trade partner before then, things could become more complicated.

Of course, the Raiders could still move Crosby after that date; however, it may be more financially costly, as there would be a dead cap hit in 2027. As things stand, the likeliest option may be that the superstar remains in Las Vegas, at least for another year.

While fans had already opened up to the idea of losing the long-time leader, Spytek has managed to improve the roster tremendously over the past few days. There is certainly still plenty of work to be done; however, adding Crosby to the new-look defense could lead to the unit taking a massive leap in 2026.

Of course, much of that will depend on how bought in he is after the cancelled trade. If he is willing to recommit to the organization, the Raiders could also restructure Crosby's deal, opening up even more cap space to continue building the roster on both sides.

Ultimately, losing the draft capital stings, but getting a motivated Crosby back could take the unit to another notch. Fortunately, after months of the seemingly never-ending saga, a resolution should be coming sooner than later.