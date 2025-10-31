Raiders are facing the music for abandoning this promising preseason project

The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be a lot of things during the 2025 NFL season. An improved offense for one, a bend-don't-break defense for another, maybe a better rushing team or even formidable at getting after the passer. Unfortunately, none of these things has come to fruition.

After an offseason full of change, optimism and seemingly, ingenuity, the new-look Raiders had high expectations. Even perceived busts like Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer or Tre Tucker were going to get life breathed into them by new head coach Pete Carroll, but that hasn't happened, at least not entirely.

While Tucker is in the midst of a breakout year in Las Vegas, and Mayer filled in admirably for an injured Brock Bowers, Wilson hasn't enjoyed the same success. Perhaps that is because the Raiders have inexplicably abandoned a preseason project that would have benefited both him and the team.

Raiders need to utilize Tyree Wilson at DT more, like they originally intended

During the preseason, especially after the departure of Christian Wilkins, much was made about Wilson's ability to play both on the interior defensive line and as an edge rusher. It was no surprise, then, when reporters indicated that Wilson was dominating at training camp, specifically on the interior.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also said that Wilson's strength and quickness cause matchup problems for most guards. Carroll indicated that the defensive tackle position was wide open as well, and by playing Wilson there in camp, many felt he was at least in the running for some reps.

Maxx Crosby even noted Wilson's ability to move around the defensive line, but yet, as the season grew closer, this idea vanished. After playing 16.7% of his snaps on the interior last preseason and 9.5% in the 2024 regular season, Wilson has played there even less in 2025, as just 8.3% of his snaps have been on the interior.

Of course, that would be fine if Wilson was getting high-level production as an edge rusher, or if the Raiders' defensive tackle group was setting the world on fire. But unfortunately, neither of these things is true, which makes their decision to abandon this project all the more baffling.

Wilson hasn't necessarily played badly this year, but his stat line of 2.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, one batted pass and one fumble recovery doesn't exactly jump off the page. He should still get plenty of snaps on the edge, but his 7.3% pass-rush win-rate leaves plenty to be desired.

His biggest strength is being a solid run defender, which could be highlighted by shifting him to the interior more often. This season, he's recorded five run stops in just 66 snaps against the run for a run-stop percentage of 7.8%, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark on the Las Vegas defense.

Given how the Raiders' season is going, especially with how little impact the defensive line has had on so many games, it would behoove the team to give this project another go. It may not thrust Wilson into stardom like Raider Nation expected of him when he was taken No. 7 overall in 2023, but it may be a start.

There may have been a reason that Carroll and Co. abandoned this project, but it's just as likely that it slipped through the cracks with all of the moving pieces leading up to the year. This tweak could be just the jolt that this Las Vegas team needs coming out of the bye, as they'll never know the results of this experiment unless they test their hypothesis.