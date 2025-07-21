Raiders are finally receiving hype for most interesting pick of the draft

Although none of them have taken a snap in an NFL game, the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 draft class looks pretty good. Clear-cut needs were addressed, and beyond those, the team added players who are lined up to contribute immediately, as well as some potential future starters.

It was an ideal draft for the new regime as it tries to turn around years of draft failure by its predecessors. A look at this year's projected starters for the Raiders shows a far cry talent-wise compared to the same exercise a year ago.

It, of course, starts with quarterback Geno Smith as an upgrade under center and continues with rookie Ashton Jeanty as the new No. 1 running back. These two are easily sharing the title of the most important move of the offseason.

Raiders get praise for intriguing 2025 late-round draft picks

ESPN NFL analysts Mike Clay, Seth Walder and Aaron Schatz have tabbed the Raiders with the 23rd-best roster in the league heading into the 2025 season. Leaving that fairly dismal ranking aside, though it's automatically an improvement compared to recent years, Schatz went in an interesting direction to name the "nonstarter to know" for the Silver and Black.

"Defensive tackle JJ Pegues. In case you haven't heard, this rookie was a 325-pound Wildcat quarterback in college," Schatz wrote. "Oh, and he also had excellent tackling grades from PFF. Alongside do-everything former Montana State quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-return-man Tommy Mellott, there's no doubt the Raiders had the most interesting sixth round of the 2025 draft."

Most of the talk about a versatile NFL draft prospect this year was appropriately focused on Travis Hunter. But that means Pegues' versatility fell too far below the radar. Not only was he a capable defensive tackle at Ole Miss over his three seasons there, but head coach Lane Kiffin, who holds an especially dysfunctional place in Raiders history, used him heavily as a Wildcat quarterback last year. He ran 21 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior for the Rebels.

I know it’s a loaded RB class but sometimes I think we don’t talk enough the fact that Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues is 6-2, 325 pounds and rushed for 7 touchdowns last season. Weapon pic.twitter.com/xx5IgFLPKK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2025

Pegues started his college career at Auburn as a tight end. He clearly retained a good bit of that athleticism, despite "outgrowing" that position.

Chip Kelly's past status as one of the most innovative offensive minds in football has faded well into the ether over the years.

But you can bet the Raiders' offensive coordinator is well aware of Pegues' prowess as a Wildcat weapon in college. Imagine if he can throw the ball if or when he moonlights from whatever role he has in Patrick Graham's defense.

