The Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom was arguably the most feared defense of the 21st century. Initially thought to just be a group of hard-hitting defensive backs, their grit and attitude spread throughout the defense and culminated in the organization's first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Every member of the group was a big, heavy, physical player who was not only able to make hits but relished in the opportunity to deliver massive blows to their opponent. Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor were the platoon's most notable players but they all shared these few key characteristics.

Sherman was 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Thomas was 5-foot-10, 202 pounds and Chancellor was 6-foot-3, 225 pounds. The average NFL defensive back is just under 6-foot-1 and roughly 195 pounds, so Seattle's fleet in the secondary was unlike any other group in the league.

Luckily for Raider Nation, the mastermind behind the Legion of Boom, Pete Carroll, is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He and new general manager John Spytek have already been active this offseason, and based on their recent roster moves, it seems like they are attempting to make Las Vegas' defense in 2025 similar to that dominant defense in Seattle from the 2010s.

Raiders are recreating the Legion of Boom with latest free agent signing

On Monday afternoon, Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Raiders were signing free agent safety Jeremy Chinn to a two-year, $16 million deal with roughly $12 million guaranteed.

Chinn was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and spent four years with the franchise before joining the Washington Commanders last season. He had 117 tackles in 2024 and also contributed 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five passes defended.

Last year, he played under Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who happened to be the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks during the Legion of Boom days. But the similarities do not stop there. Chinn is also a big-bodied safety at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, which makes him a near-clone to Kam Chancellor.

The team also let undersized defensive backs Nate Hobbs and Tre'Von Moehrig both walk in free agency on Monday. When you also factor in the team's re-signing of 6-foot-4, 205-pound safety Isaiah Pola-Mao last week, it becomes clear that these additions are not merely coincidental.

Returning cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Jack Jones are both under six feet tall and weigh less than 200 pounds, so they do not necessarily fit the mold that Carroll and Spytek are creating. However, Bennett's elite speed and length combined with his ability to make plays on the ball may still be enough for him to have a decent role with the team.

Carroll's best years as a head coach were when he had the Legion of Boom at his disposal. Because he and Spytek appear to see eye-to-eye on personnel, it stands to reason that he would try to recreate this legendary defense in Las Vegas.