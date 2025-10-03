Raiders are suddenly down a starting linebacker against Colts in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders have started to get bitten by the injury bug during the 2025 NFL season. While the unit has been largely healthy to begin the year, the injury dominoes have begun to fall ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Not only have Jackson Powers-Johnson and Michael Mayer both been forced to miss time, but Brock Bowers has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 1. Kolton Miller was also placed on the Injured Reserve this week with an ankle injury.

While the offense has been banged up, the defense has been largely healthy. But a fourth-quarter injury to No. 1 cornerback Eric Stokes in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears sidelined him for the remainder of the contest, and he's now questionable this week.

Raiders set to travel to Indianapolis without Germaine Pratt

While Stokes' status was being monitored by fans all week, as well as that of Bowers and Mayer, all three have officially been listed as questionable, and both Bowers and Stokes are expected to play against the Colts.

The Raiders, however, will be down a starting linebacker in Germaine Pratt. He was not on the injury report all week, but he will not travel to Indianapolis for personal reasons, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden, who first shared the news.

#Raiders LB Germaine Pratt (non-injury related) will not travel with the team to Indianapolis and is OUT for Sunday’s game. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) October 3, 2025

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

Pratt has been a key piece of the defense this season, as he has started all four games and played 88.2% of the defensive snaps, which is the seventh-most on the team. He has recorded 25 total tackles, ten solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended over the first four weeks.

His absence will likely lead to an increase in playing time for Jamal Adams and Elandon Roberts, who have both played less than 40% of the defensive snaps this season. Fans have wanted to see more of the former, whose 79.6 PFF grade ranks 19th out of 132 linebackers in his first year playing the position.

Not having Pratt is a brutal blow for this Raiders defense, as he is arguably the team's best coverage linebacker. This would have been incredibly useful against emerging Colts tight end Tyler Warren, who could now pose an even bigger matchup problem for Las Vegas.

Raider Nation hopes that everything is okay with Pratt and he can re-join the team before Week 6's home game against the Tennessee Titans.

More Raiders news and analysis