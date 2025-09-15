Raiders' Ashton Jeanty has a personal battle to win in Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold decision, selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The running back position has been widely devalued in recent years, especially in the draft, so the new regime in Las Vegas took a gamble by most standards.

Another component of these criticisms was that the Raiders won just four games during the 2024 NFL season, and many thought that the team had bigger holes to fill. But when a player is generational and the roster has been upgraded throughout the offseason, he is worth a shot.

Plus, the Silver and Black had, by far, the worst rushing attack in the NFL last year, and they needed a surefire fix. It was a deep running back class, yes, but someone had to end up with the best one. Fortunately, it was the Raiders.

Raiders' Ashton Jeanty must outperform Chargers' Omarion Hampton in Week 2

However, Las Vegas was not the only franchise to mortgage a first-round pick on a running back this year when they had other spots to fill. Their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, did the same thing by selecting North Carolina's Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 overall pick.

Neither Jeanty nor Hampton showed their best stuff in Week 1, as Jeanty recorded just 40 yards of offense on 21 touches. Hampton recorded just 61 total yards of offense on 17 touches, which is better, but still not great.

Not only will these two be fighting to prove the positional value truthers wrong by exploding on Monday Night Football and leading their team to victory in front of a national audience, but they will be competing to prove that they are the best running back in their class.

RELATED: Raiders must bring their best for latest chapter of Pete Carroll-Jim Harbaugh rivalry

These two players will face off for years to come, and it would instill confidence in Raider Nation for Jeanty to get the first laugh. Winning is obviously the most important thing, but Jeanty showing out, win or loss, would be a promising development for the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas was stout against the run in Week 1, but the Chargers gave up nearly 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground. So, on paper, Jeanty should be able to outperform Hampton if the offensive line holds up, winning him this personal battle in Week 2.

But if Jeanty falters again, and it is coupled with Hampton having more success than him, then fans and those around the league may start sounding the alarm. It is still too early, so this would be unwarranted, but Jeanty can quiet the noise with a great performance in primetime.

More Raiders news and analysis