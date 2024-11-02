Raiders attempted trade for former 1st-round pick WR: Report
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver corps has been far weak since they traded away Davante Adams. Jakobi Meyers is a good player but he's been injured and isn't a superstar at the position. Behind him, the Raiders have a bunch of young players who can't get open consistently.
However, things could've been different if the New York Jets were willing to add more to the Adams trade. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders tried to get wide receiver Mike Williams.
“I can give you this little nugget on him, the Raiders tried to get the Jets to throw him in the trade for Davante Adams. The Jets wouldn’t do it,” Breer said on the Rich Eisen Show.
It seems odd the Jets wouldn't do it considering they've been shopping Williams. Seems like a small price to pay to finalize the Adams trade. Regardless, they were able to make the trade happen without adding Williams, which is likely better for them.
For the Raiders, Williams would've made sense. Tom Telesco was the general manager of the Chargers when they drafted the wide receiver with the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He also gave Williams a $60 million contract extension in 2022 so he clearly thinks highly of him.
If the Raiders were more competitive, it could be more realistic for them to try and add Williams in a trade before the deadline. However, the team should be more focused on acquiring assets than giving them away right now.
Williams will be a free agent after the season so if Telesco wants him on the Raiders, he'll be free to sign with the team. For now, it seems unlikely Las Vegas will be buyers this year as they are 2-6 with very limited playoff aspirations. The rest of the year should be spent developing young wide receivers.