Raiders begin coaching search with 2 notable coordinators: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders made headlines on Tuesday afternoon when they announced that they were relieving head coach Antonio Pierce of his duties.

This means that the organization will be hiring their fifth coach in as many seasons.

Mark Davis' decision came at an odd time, as he waited nearly two days after the season to have his conversation with Pierce and make things official. Many felt that this put the Raiders days behind in the hiring process, but such massive decisions should be treated with care and consideration.

There are a plethora of great coaching candidates available in this coaching cycle and Las Vegas is already going after two of the hottest names:

The Raiders have put in requests to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, per source.



So Vegas' search is off the ground already. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2025

It is no surprise that Davis and his hiring committee would make these two coaches a priority in the head coach search.

The Detroit Lions are arguably the league's best team right now and head coach Dan Campbell's unique approach to the game both captivates the fans and flat out works.

Ben Johnson was born in South Carolina and played football at the University of North Carolina before spending time on the staff at Boston College.

When he joined the NFL ranks, he served as an assistant coach for the Dolphins, where he first met Campbell, and then worked his way up to being an offensive coordinator for the Lions for the past three seasons.

In those three seasons, the Lions have ranked top-four in total yards and top-five in total points among NFL teams, including second in yards and first in scoring this season. The offense has improved every year that Johnson has been in charge.

Aaron Glenn was born and raised in Texas, and it's where he played his college ball as well. After two seasons at Texas A&M, he entered the NFL Draft and became the 12th overall pick. Glenn played 14 NFL seasons for five different franchises and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

As a coach, Glenn served as a defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns for two seasons before moving to New Orleans and taking the same job for the Saints, where he first worked under Dan Campbell.

In 2021, he became the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, and in his four seasons, the defense has gotten better each and every year. This season, even though the defense has been decimated by injuries, Glenn has led the unit to being the seventh best scoring defense in the NFL.

Johnson is a bit younger, as he is only 38 compared to Glenn who is 52. He is also an offensive coach, which I am sure both the Raiders and their fans support, as it was the team's weakness in 2024.

These are just interview requests, so nothing is imminent, but fans should be keeping their eyes on coaches like this and learning about the candidates.