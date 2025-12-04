Raiders benching Geno Smith could have several hidden future benefits

The Las Vegas Raiders have faced numerous issues during the 2025 NFL season, as they are currently sitting at 2-10 and in danger of not winning another game this season. The roster construction was flawed from the jump, and injuries to key players certainly have not helped.

Yes, former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could have been better. Yes, the offensive line and run game could be way better as well, especially if Brennan Carroll wasn't coaching those two groups. But quarterback Geno Smith has been a major, major problem in Las Vegas. Perhaps the biggest.

This Raiders offense, and Smith personally, rank near the bottom of most statistical categories in the NFL through 12 games. Except for interceptions, of which Smith is the league's co-leader with Tua Tagovailoa. Benching Smith would obviously be the best thing for a team that still wants to win.

The Raiders should bench Geno Smith with an eye on the future

However, there are some hidden benefits to benching Smith as well. Let's look at the facts: the Raiders' quarterback of the future is not on the roster, as Smith is 35 years old, and both Aidan O'Connell and Kenny Pickett have proven that they are better suited to be backups.

In all likelihood, Las Vegas will draft a quarterback at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, with most indications suggesting that the selection will come in the first round. Anymore, it is not often that a Day 1 quarterback selection is not starting under center in Week 1.

O'Connell still has next year left to play on his rookie contract, while Pickett is destined for unrestricted free agency after the season and likely won't be back. The Raiders would be wise to turn things over to one of the two with the hopes that they can acquire future draft capital as a result.

If Pickett can play well enough to land a solid contract or even a starting job, Las Vegas could potentially receive a compensatory pick down the line. Without giving him a chance, however, he'll sign a minimum deal and not factor into the compensatory pick formula.

Meanwhile, if it is O'Connell that the Raiders opt to give a chance to start, and he plays well, a team could offer the franchise a late-round pick or a Day 3 pick swap for the quarterback. The final year of a deal is a common time to trade a player, and O'Connell has enough of a résumé to intrigue teams.

Las Vegas should be using the final five games of the season as an opportunity to show off one, if not both, of its younger quarterbacks. For a coach like Pete Carroll, who is supposedly set on competing and putting the best product on the field, he may find that both are actually better options than Smith.

It is unlikely that Carroll will make a change, however, as he has consistently shown two things: he is committed to Smith, and he is unconcerned with the Raiders' future. The front office should step in and make it clear that they want to see what O'Connell or Pickett can offer for the rest of the year.