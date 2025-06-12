Raiders' best backup for Ashton Jeanty is someone fans completely forgot about

After having the league's worst rushing attack last season, running back was an obvious need for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The prophecy tying them to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the draft paid off with the sixth overall pick, and the rookie will clearly be the workhorse back in Chip Kelly's offense.

The Raiders started to remodel their running back depth chart during free agency, swapping Alexander Mattison for Raheem Mostert. Some would say Mostert has nothing left in the tank, or he was somehow displaced by the addition of Jeanty. But the 33-year-old was never going to be the Raiders' No. 1 back this year.

More than anything he might add on the field, Mostert's value is intangible as a veteran presence and a mentor to a young running back room. He's strongly penciled in as the No. 2 running back heading toward training camp, but a high spot on the depth chart is not necessary for what his impact can be.

Easily forgotten player can seize Raiders' No. 2 running back spot

Early in the offseason, reports suggested that the Raiders were open to trading running back Zamir White. The prospect of that happening has faded in the months since, as any team that might have been interested could be waiting to see if he is cut.

It seems White is not serious competition to dethrone Mostert, but someone else might be. When White was ineffective and then injured last season, multiple other players got an opportunity to be the Raiders' lead running back,

For two games in Weeks 13 and 14, Sincere McCormick got his opportunity, and he totaled 142 yards on 27 rushes, good for 5.3 yards per carry. Unfortunately, an ankle injury early the following week against the Atlanta Falcons ended his 2024 season.

In a broader sense, McCormick was the most effective runner on the Raiders' roster last year, and the previous coaching staff should have tried to get him involved sooner.

Head coach Pete Carroll fosters a culture of competition, complete with signage above the door at the Raiders' facility to remind players. Mostert's roster spot is not in any danger, but his place as the No. 2 running back will be vulnerable to competition.

McCormick might be the only real threat to Mostert right now, as White can largely be pushed aside. But that is selling the UTSA product short as a serious candidate to be Jeanty's primary backup.