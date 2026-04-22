Raiders' best choice at No. 36 could be a prospect fans haven't considered

The 2026 NFL Draft starts at pick No. 36 for the Las Vegas Raiders. This is, of course, barring a move up or down from that spot, but the mystery for fans of the Silver and Black is what direction John Spytek and the front office will go after taking Fernando Mendoza to kick off the event on Thursday.

And with so many needs to address and a plethora of solid players set to be available, the Raiders almost cannot go wrong. Defensive tackles like Kayden McDonald, Christen Miller or Lee Hunter could help, as could wideouts like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion or Germie Bernard.

Heck, even some offensive linemen like Caleb Lomu, Blake Miller, Max Iheanachor, Emmanuel Pregnon or Keylan Rutledge would be good picks. But Las Vegas' need for a starting free safety looms large, and no players at that position have been linked to the Raiders in Round 2.

But that's not because no good ones could be available. It's because, for some reason, Arizona's Treydan Stukes just hasn't been talked about enough. And he would be an excellent pick for Las Vegas, both on the field and in terms of how he changes the rest of the draft for the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders should consider Arizona DB Treydan Stukes with No. 36 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

For a preview into who Stukes is as a player, it's best to describe him as a versatile defensive back with freakish athleticism, great ball skills and no glaring flaws in his game. Yes, he's an older prospect, but Stukes rose from walk-on to All-American at Arizona, and he needed a runway for that.

Now, however, he is an NFL-ready defensive back, wherever teams choose to line him up. Given the Raiders' need for a starting free safety and depth throughout the secondary, Stukes would be an incredibly savvy pick, even if it may be a bit bold at No. 36, as he's at No. 54 on the consensus board.

That said, the buzz growing around him is hard to ignore, even if Las Vegas fans haven't really been talking about him. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported all the intel he's heard ahead of the draft earlier this week, and Stukes' name was mentioned more than once.

"Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes seems to be climbing on some draft boards. He has been busy traveling in recent weeks, with 11 top-30 visits, including to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Kansas City on Tuesday and Seattle last Monday," Schefter noted. "Stukes had four interceptions last season and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Teams say they think he can play both safety positions, nickel corner and outside CB."

Versatility is such an important thing for a defensive back, and selecting him would give the Raiders the liberty to draft any of the aforementioned positions later in the event and just slide Stukes to where they don't have a solution. But one NFL general manager thinks Stukes is an elite safety.

"One NFL general manager called Stukes 'one of the best safeties I've seen [in my time as a GM],' and added he would draft him ahead of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. 'This guy makes freaky plays that I haven't seen other safeties make.' It would not be a shock to see Stukes sneak into Round 1," Schefter wrote.

Downs is widely considered the best safety in the class, but it sounds like that isn't the consensus. Stukes, in addition to all he provides on the grass, is also considered to be a player with high character and leadership skills. The Raiders surely noticed that in their combine meeting with him.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman also collected some draft tidbits this week, and Stukes' name continued to pop up. When talking about the best safety prospects in the class, an NFL defensive backs coach included Stukes and sang his praises.

“It’s a really good class,” the first defensive backs coach told The Athletic. “I liked the class last year and wasn’t a fan of the year before, but this is a unique class. I think there are three or four Day 1 starters. I know everyone is talking about Caleb (Downs), and I think he’s in that, but the kid from Toledo (Emmanuel McNeil-Warren) is a freak with some serious upside. He’s raw. I love Dillon (Thieneman). He’s unreal. I think Treydan Stukes is highly underrated. He can play man. He can hold the point. He’s big and long. Super smart. I think they’re all Day 1 starters. I think those four are gonna be game-changers."

Another NFL defensive backs coach also said of Stukes that “He’s the best cover guy of the safeties,” and that “I think he can be a good nickel.” Las Vegas needs a great coverage safety to shore up the back end of the defense, and they need a long-term nickel plan when Taron Johnson is done playing.

Stukes could seemingly fill both holes and allow the Raiders to kick the can down the road a bit as they figure out exactly how they want to structure their secondary for the future. He's not a perfect prospect, but Stukes is worthy of consideration at No. 36, despite relative silence on that front.

Raider Nation knows that addressing the safety position is critical for Rob Leonard's defense, and that at least one addition is necessary. But it didn't seem like the answer to their problems was waiting for them in Round 2. Perhaps that is because we weren't looking hard enough.