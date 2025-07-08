Raiders' best offensive line group is painfully obvious ahead of training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders had the NFL's worst rushing attack during the 2024 season. This can largely be attributed to the lack of talent at running back, as well as the team having no threat in the passing game. However, the offensive line was not very helpful either, due to on-field struggles and injuries that led to constantly reshuffling the group.

As head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly brought their plans for the Raiders' offense to light this offseason, it was notable that there were no major moves to add to the offensive line. Day 2 draft picks Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant are potential future starters, and free-agent signing Alex Cappa was signed to a short-term deal.

The most significant offensive line move the Raiders have made this year is moving Jackson Powers-Johnson at center full-time, after he slid between there and left guard as a rookie last year. Beyond that, the ideal configuration should easily fall into place.

PFF accidentally reveals how Raiders' offensive line should look

On Monday, Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday put out their ranking of the NFL's offensive line groups heading into the 2025 season. In this ranking, the Raiders came in at No. 18.

"Following a slow start to his season during which he allowed multiple sacks, Kolton Miller showed in 2024 once again that he brings excellent pass-blocking chops at left tackle," Buday wrote. "His 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 11th among all offensive tackles."

Miller has been a stalwart on the Raiders' offensive line since being drafted in 2018. However, plenty of players have been slotted in around him, and none of them have been as tenured as Miller has. Fortunately, the team has several younger talents on the roster as well.

"Dylan Parham enjoyed a breakout season at left guard, posting a 17th-ranked 74.3 PFF overall grade," Buday wrote. "Right tackle DJ Glaze and center Jackson Powers-Johnson showed promising signs as rookies, but they need to take a step forward for the Raiders' offensive line to be considered above average."

Parham did have a nice 2024 season, but with PFF's own data as concrete proof, he exclusively played right guard in his 15 games. Jordan Meredith was PFF's fifth-highest graded guard last year, with three starts on the right side in Parham's absence, and five starts on the left side.

RELATED: Raiders’ unsung hero is quietly entering his last season in Las Vegas

By all accounts, Alex Cappa, who was PFF's No. 71 overall graded guard last year when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals, has been virtually locked in as the starter for the Raiders at right guard. That goes against the grain of Carroll's history, where the best players will play regardless of contract, draft status or even ties to other key people in the organization. It's hard to see the in-decline Cappa as one of the two best options at guard right now.

Cappa being projected as the starting right guard is a clear demerit to the Raiders, according to PFF's ranking and their grading system. Putting Meredith at left guard, moving Parham to right guard and removing Cappa as a starter might make the Raiders move into the top-10 in the ranking.

All in all, pending how the various competitions play out in training camp, the Raiders should know who their five offensive line starters will be. In fact, even PFF just revealed it, without meaning to.