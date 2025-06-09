Raiders' biggest burning question ahead of minicamp is painfully obvious

At every point in this blog, it's important to remember one thing: the Raiders had a great offseason. And that's probably not something that you need to be reminded about, but as these sentences wade more and more into training camp panic, I don't think it ever hurts to be reminded that the Raiders are killing it. Some are even whispering that they're Back.

But as is the case with offseason content, there's always something to nitpick. The Raiders are no exeception. ESPN was up to the task this week, publishing a long list of minicamp questions for each team across the league; in it they did, begrudgingly I assume, find something wrong with the Raiders' roster.

ESPN is just as concerned about the Raiders' secondary as you are

"During OTAs, Las Vegas had rookie Darien Porter and Eric Stokes getting first-team reps at outside cornerback while Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson had second-team reps. There's still plenty of time before the depth chart is finalized, but it's clear that the competition at cornerback is wide open."

They're not wrong, but this is not the energy I'm choosing to spend my last football-free summer month with. The Raiders are so deeply improved in basically every corner of the roster, so much so that I refuse to let perfect be the enemy of good. And isn't the whole point of hiring *Pete Carroll* so that he can work his weird high-energy magic on the secondary? His whole bit is getting the most out of unproven guys, especially at that position.

The good news is that there's enough theoretical high-end talent in the Raiders' secondary to avoid freaking out the way other teams (coughcough Miami, Green Bay coughcough) are. The bad news is that I had to type 'theoretical high-end talent' in the first place, which means that the Raiders might be in a little bit of trouble.

It'll probably be fine. And if it's not, the Raiders will just have to win the race to 35 points each week, which will be fun enough to not really care either way.