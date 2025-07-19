Raiders' biggest bust for 2025 has already become painfully obvious

At one point during free agency, it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders had no plan. They lost several starters from the back half of their defense, and they were slow to find replacements, who ended up being low-dollar players with little name recognition.

While this ended up not being a bad thing for the Silver and Black, it took Raider Nation some getting used to, as regimes past have always forked out cash for big-name free agents. Very few of those players actually worked out, but that is what the fan base had become accustomed to.

New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll put their heads together and were able to find solid solutions at cornerback and linebacker through free agency and the draft. Even if none of these players are household names, they all have potential or experience on their side.

Raiders LB Devin White could be the team's biggest bust this season

However, one move that the Raiders made caused fans to scratch their heads at the time, and looking back, it already feels like this could be a failed signing. This would be the addition of linebacker Devin White, who has a chance to be the team's biggest bust this season.

Calling White a "bust" may be a bit extreme, as he has no guaranteed money on his contract. However, he was originally signed to be a starter in Las Vegas alongside Elandon Roberts, and now, he should see the field quite a bit less with Germaine Pratt in the fold.

There should still be a role for White, but if his recent seasons have indicated anything, it is that he performs much better as a full-time player when he can get into a groove. Last season for the Houston Texans was rough for him, as he struggled while only playing a 38% snap share.

White was once an All-Pro linebacker who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. Now, however, he is seemingly a bit over the hill in his career and may have a hard time prying snaps away from Roberts and Pratt.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has a talent for developing unknown linebackers into Pro Bowl-level players, as evidenced by Denzel Perryman and Robert Spillane. It is unclear, however, if Graham has the ability to revive a linebacker's career after a few years of poor play.

With Roberts and Pratt as the starting tandem for the Raiders, the team should have plenty of success in the middle of the field. However, Las Vegas will need White to step up and find a way to contribute in a minimized role; otherwise, they are just one injury away from a major problem.