Raiders' biggest goal for 2025 offseason revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders might not be NFL bottom-dwellers for long. The franchise has been a sinking ship for a long time but it's starting to feel like they might finally have some competent people running the franchise.

Pete Carroll is older but he's one of the best coaches in the NFL. General manager John Spytek has never been in the role before but people around the league are very high on him.

If the Raiders can nail the quarterback position, it does feel like they could take a major leap in 2025. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report put together a list of goals that the NFL's worst teams need to accomplish this offseason to become contenders. He believes Las Vegas needs major improvement under center.

"One player isn't going to magically fix the Raiders. Most of the veterans available would be short-term stopgaps at best. And it may take a trade up in Round 1 to land a top prospect in the draft," Davenport wrote.

"But in a division where three teams made the postseason last year, the Raiders can't afford to enter the season with Aidan "'Oh no!' O'Connell leading the offense."

Finding a franchise quarterback is one of the hardest things for a team to do. There's a reason why so many teams are looking for one every offseason. The Raiders don't need Patrick Mahomes under center to get to the playoffs but they certainly need better than what they have.

Luckily, the team seems to have a strong coaching staff in place and minority owner Tom Brady is supposed to help identify a quarterback who fits the team. If the greatest quarterback of all time can't help the Raiders find a good quarterback, then nobody will. It's just a matter of if the team will look to the draft or the market to find one.