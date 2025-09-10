Raiders' biggest key to taking down Chargers in Week 2 is painfully obvious

The Las Vegas Raiders went to Foxborough and took down the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, winning 20-13 to begin the Pete Carroll era on the right note. While many expected the offense to be a strength of the team in 2025, the defense was considered a major weakness.

Some in the national media even ranked the defense among the worst units in the league. Carroll showed his defensive prowess once again, however, as the group far exceeded expectations. Their 13 points allowed were tied for the sixth-fewest in the NFL during Week 1.

The second half was even more impressive, as the Raiders allowed just three points, which came in garbage time with 19 seconds left in a game that was already out of reach. There was also a questionable incomplete pass on the drive that likely should've been ruled a strip-sack caused by Maxx Crosby, which would've given Las Vegas the ball back on their second forced turnover.

Raiders' defensive line must make life tough for Justin Herbert to beat Chargers

The Raiders will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as the Los Angeles Chargers will visit Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football. The defense, particularly their ability to get after Justin Herbert, will likely be the X-factor for Carroll's club once again.

Herbert was magnificent on Friday as the Chargers went to Brazil and knocked off the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-21. The sixth-year quarterback completed 73.5% of his passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 32 rushing yards and had a 131.7 passer rating.

Los Angeles' rushing attack was not as successful, however, as they ran for 90 yards on 25 carries and failed to find the end zone. The key to improving to 2-0 likely revolves around the Raiders' ability to control the line of scrimmage and get after Herbert.

In Week 1, Las Vegas put consistent pressure on Drake Maye as they finished with a total of 27 pressures. Maxx Crosby led the way with seven pressures, while Thomas Booker and Adam Butler followed with five each. Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce also chipped in with three apiece.

Crosby, Wilson, Koonce and Jonah Laulu each recorded a sack in the game as well, while the team finished with seven quarterback hits. The Chargers' offensive line struggled in both pass-blocking and run-blocking as a unit in their season opener, allowing three sacks and just 3.6 yards per carry.

The Raiders will enter the divisional matchup as underdogs; however, there is a clear path to victory. If the defensive line is able to dominate the game and create pressure on Herbert against a shaky offensive line like they did last week, the team could very well improve to 2-0 to begin the season.

