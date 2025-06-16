Raiders' biggest need could be solved by signing any of these 3 players

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2024 NFL season with a promising wide receiver corps that consisted of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Unfortunately, Adams played just three games before being traded and Tucker did not take the second-year leap that most expected.

This left Meyers as the focal point, and he excelled with a career-best 1,027 receiving yards. However, his success did not translate into wins, so the Raiders drafted three wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas also added veterans Kyle Phillips and Collin Johnson during free agency.

However, wide receiver is still considered the Raiders' biggest need, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. Luckily, there are several free agents available for Las Vegas to bolster its wide receiver corps.

3 veteran options to bolster Raiders' wide receiver room

1. Amari Cooper

Cooper's previous tenure with the Raiders ended a bit unceremoniously, but a reunion could be in order with a different regime in a different city. His asking price should be relatively low after a career-worst 547 receiving yards last season, and he is still just one year removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023. Giving Cooper a chance to end things the right way with the Silver and Black could be a perfect situation for him, the team and the fan base.

2. Gabe Davis

Davis just turned 26 years old and has the most long-term upside of any player on this list. He may not have a 1,000-yard season to his name, but he has been a solid complementary receiver throughout his five-year career. Davis should not be too expensive this year after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he could be an intriguing piece if Carroll feels like a project is a good investment.

3. Keenan Allen

Allen dominated the Raiders for years, and the least he can do is mend the fences by ending his career with the Silver and Black. His wide receivers coach from his last two stops, Chris Beatty, is now in Las Vegas, so it would be a seamless transition for the 33-year-old. He was still quite productive last season, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing two games. It may be weird to see him in a Raiders uniform, but he feels like the most likely candidate to sign a contract with the team before the season.