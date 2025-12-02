Raiders' biggest preseason issue reared its ugly head again in Chargers loss

The Las Vegas Raiders' struggles continued in Week 13, as they suffered a 31-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to 2-10 in what has been a nightmare season. There have been several massive issues with the team, including roster construction, coaching, and execution.

This combination of problems has resulted in an undesirable product on the field. The franchise has already fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, and there will likely be more changes in the offseason, including a potential Pete Carroll firing.

While there is plenty of blame to go around for the disastrous campaign, one thing that has been evident from early on is that the team lacks discipline. Missed tackles have been a key part of that, and probably the foremost example. That issue once again showed up in a major way on Sunday.

The Raiders' issues with completing tackles showed up in the worst way in Week 13

Las Vegas' problems bringing opponents down date back to the preseason, as the team missed 28 tackles in just three exhibition games. That popped up again in Week 13, as they finished with a season-high 20 missed tackles.

Pete Carroll revealed during Monday's press conference that the team has emphasized improving in that department all year and that they have a specific philosophy in how they approach this issue. Apparently, that hasn't spurred much change.

"We work on it really hard with a lot of emphasis. We make a big deal about it. We have a whole style of how we do it, and we just have to come through and finish technique strong and do it right and take advantage of all of the work," Carroll said. "So, it's kind of been spread out. A number of guys have been on the perimeter a lot, and we don't make the plays right off the bat. And, so, now guys get into more vulnerable positions, but we have ways to teach that. We teach it, and we drill the heck out of it. So, we just got to do it better."

The tackling issues were not just limited to one player, as 10 Raiders defenders missed a tackle against the Chargers, with seven players missing at least two tackles. Chargers running back Kimani Vidal was the biggest issue for Las Vegas' defense, as he finished the day with 12 broken tackles.

Several of those came on his 59-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders in a 14-7 hole early in the third quarter. That play was incredibly backbreaking for the Las Vegas defense, just like the Cleveland Browns' screen pass for a touchdown was in Week 12. Carroll described the play as such.

"The big run really was a backbreaking play," Carroll said. "We got them third-and-(two). They run it. We got guys in position. We don't get off the field there, and that was a difference maker."

While it is hard to win many games when the offense is averaging just 14.9 points per game, Las Vegas' lack of discipline in finishing tackles on defense and special teams has to lie with Carroll. The Raiders have missed an unbelievable 122 tackles this season, which is nearly 10 per game.

In fact, they have had more games with double-digit missed tackles, five, than games with fewer than five missed tackles. The only time they had fewer than five missed tackles was in the season-opener, and to no surprise, that is one of just two games they have won this season.

Whether Carroll returns in 2026 or a new coach is brought in, it is clear that several areas will need to be addressed. A major point of emphasis should be placed on discipline and bringing opposing ball-carriers down when they can get their hands on them.