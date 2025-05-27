Raiders' biggest question mark could make life hard for Pete Carroll in 2025

Don't let the next 400 words ruin the Raiders offseason for you. It's been an offseason for the ages in Las Vegas – they may have actually stolen the Offseason Champs belt from the Bears – and it's not like there's been a bunch to celebrate over the past few years. Things actually seem like they're turning around, and that's worth celebrating – especially when it's summer and there isn't actually anything Raiders-related to worry about.

But if you're a sicko and really want to spend the nicest, sunniest, warmest months of the year worrying about somethign you can't control, PFF's got you covered. They published a list of each NFL team's biggest concerns heading into the summer – gotta capitalize on that Memorial Day Monday web traffic – and made a few good points about the Raiders' defense.

PFF isn't sure even Pete Carroll can salvage the Raiders' defense in 2025

"The Raiders can lay claim to being one of the NFL’s most-improved teams this offseason, fueled by trading for Geno Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) and a tremendous draft. Still, more questions loom for a defense that finished 32nd in PFF coverage grade a year ago. Las Vegas’ cornerback room is troubling, to say the least, even after signing Eric Stokes (62.4 PFF coverage grade) and drafting Darien Porter (90.1 PFF coverage grade) in the third round. Linebacker also carries worries, with only Elandon Roberts (79.7 PFF overall grade) having played more than 200 snaps last year. The Raiders would benefit greatly from signing players such as Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr. or Eric Kendricks as they seek talent at those positions."

If you only read that first sentence, this is actually a nice little way to start your week. Most improved team! Geno Smith and a tremendous draft! It's all coming up Raiders. The other stuff is true, too, but that doesn't mean you have to pay attention to it; your Raiders choose-your-own-adventure book can go however you want it to. Douglas, Samuel, or Kendricks would probably help the team a bunch – and I trust Carroll as much as anyone to get the most out of his secondary – but when you're talking about free agents after Memorial Day, you're kinda in a mess of your own making.

So thank you, PFF, but I am going to ignore this. This is absolutely a problem for late August. Right now, the Raiders are just the most improved team of the offseason with Geno Smith and a tremendous draft.